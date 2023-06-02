Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 147,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

