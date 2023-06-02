Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 701.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,658 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period.

URA opened at $21.10 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

