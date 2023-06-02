Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Rambus worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $66.07 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

