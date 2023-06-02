Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 87,576 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 322.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

