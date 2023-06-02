Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

