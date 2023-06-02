Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Campbell Soup worth $212,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,643. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.