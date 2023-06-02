Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as low as C$2.14. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Buhler Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$55.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.11.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment.

