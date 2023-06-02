BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

BRP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$95.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.38. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 424.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.125163 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

