Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 930.83

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.50).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.00) to GBX 880 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.36) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.36) to GBX 980 ($12.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.38), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($127,862.17). In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.38), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($127,862.17). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($204,799.07). In the last three months, insiders sold 71,570 shares of company stock valued at $48,711,307. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.05) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 625.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 654.97. The company has a market cap of £18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.88).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

