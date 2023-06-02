Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digi International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Digi International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Digi International has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

