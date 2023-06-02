Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Price Performance
Shares of DGII opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Digi International has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.
