Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.68.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $805.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.35 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

