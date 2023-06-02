BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
NYSE BRFS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.