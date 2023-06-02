BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.95.

NYSE BRFS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

