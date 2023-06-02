BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.44-$1.50 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. 2,151,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 223.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 201.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

