BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. BOX also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 218.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $19,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

