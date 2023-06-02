BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. BOX updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.44-$1.50 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BOX by 201.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

