Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 51job

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)'s stock had its "maintains" rating reissued by 51job in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.49. 166,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

