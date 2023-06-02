BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.