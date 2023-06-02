BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Trading Down 2.1%

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.41). 56,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 176,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.53).

BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £323.86 million and a PE ratio of 248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

