B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 537.40 ($6.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.44 and a beta of 1.09. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 539.80 ($6.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 482.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.99) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 545 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.89).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

