Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at $66,283,166.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,490. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

