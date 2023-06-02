BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,364 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

HYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 236,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,521. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

