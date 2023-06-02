Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.74

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 62376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,689,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.1% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,275,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
