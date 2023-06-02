Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blackbaud Stock Down 1.2 %
BLKB stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
