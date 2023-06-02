Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.2 %

BLKB stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackbaud Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.