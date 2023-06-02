BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.05 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $560.48 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003081 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,164,462.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars.

