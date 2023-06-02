Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 1-Day Volume Tops $837,582.03

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $218.05 million and $837,582.03 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.45 or 0.00046194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00118504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

