Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.33

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 223598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.
Biohaven Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,100,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
