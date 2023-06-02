Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.33

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 223598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,100,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

