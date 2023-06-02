Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,013,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,084. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili Company Profile

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

