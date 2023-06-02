Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $4.87 on Monday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

