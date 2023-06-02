BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 14,163 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $259.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

