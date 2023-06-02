BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.