BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.68 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $185.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

