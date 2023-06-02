BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 225.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 324.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

