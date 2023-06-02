BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.