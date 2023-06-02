BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.11 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,003,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,895,000 after acquiring an additional 564,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

