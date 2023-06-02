BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

