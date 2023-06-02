BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $325.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.58. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

