BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,215,026. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

