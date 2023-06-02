BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 6,673 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

