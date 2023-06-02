Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Damien Harmon Sells 749 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,382. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

