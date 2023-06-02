Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.23. 36,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,090. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

