Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

