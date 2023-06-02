Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 3,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,754,520. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

