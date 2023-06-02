BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.90 and last traded at C$19.86, with a volume of 13062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.33.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.