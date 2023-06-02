BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.90 and last traded at C$19.86, with a volume of 13062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.78.
Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.33.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
