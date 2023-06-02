BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.66

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 83956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4,761.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 181,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

