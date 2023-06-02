BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.66

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 83956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

