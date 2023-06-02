BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Down 1.6%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 45,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 59,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

