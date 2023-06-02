Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 121.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

