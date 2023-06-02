Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $463,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.70. 1,129,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

