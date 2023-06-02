Barclays Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $9.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.47.

GPS stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

