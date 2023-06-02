Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $0.26 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

